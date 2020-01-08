Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Church of the Nazarene
6 May St.
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Waters


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Waters Obituary
John Waters
John Dawson Waters, 94, passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2020 at his home of over 50 years in St. Augustine, FL. He was born in Johnston, SC to George and Donna Waters on December 7th, 1925. John spent his youngest years on the family farm in Edgefiled County, SC tending to the livestock and garden.
He was a beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather. John is survived his children: Juanita, Marlene, Sally and George, his four grandchildren and his sister, Donna.
John was a loving member and supporter of the Church of the Nazarene where he assisted with maintenance, taught Sunday school and attended regularly for several decades. He was a WWII veteran in the glider infantry and an alum of Clemson College class of 1951. Professionally John was a bookkeeper and newspaper carrier. He was a kind and thoughtful man who gave support and prayers to many.
There will be a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene, 6 May St. in St. Augustine. Family and close friends are invited to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the St. Augustine Church of the Nazarene. The family is grateful to the many who have assisted and given support, especially the staff at Community Hospice and our friends at the Church. He will be missed.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -