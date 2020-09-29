John Wayne "J.W." ManningJohn Wayne Manning, 49, born on May 18,1971 in St. Augustine went home to be with the Lord and his daddy on September 26, 2020. John "JW" was one of the sweetest, fun loving men you'd ever want to meet. He had a heart as big as the world and would help anyone do anything, and give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. When he loved, he loved with everything he had. When his heart got broke, it was a real break. He loved God and his family more than anything. He was always there for them, to help in any way he could. He had many friends who were like family to him. He was very thankful for each one. The pain in our hearts might fade some, but it will never go away. Missing him will be so hard. But if we allow God to lead us, we will be fine in time.He leaves behind his mama, Elaine Manning, sister, Amy Taylor, best friend and brother in law, Dean Taylor, nephew, Cody Taylor, niece Cheyenne Taylor; uncles, Foster Register (Patty), Floyd Register (Shirley); many cousins who he loved so much and many friends who were like family to him.He was preceded in death is his daddy, whom he missed alot, Wayne E. Manning.Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pellicer Creek Cemetery. A visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. will precede the services. Following the interment at Pellicer Creek Cemetery, a reception will be held in honor of J.W. at Turning Point At Calvary Baptist Church , 3500 State Road 16, St. Augustine. All are welcome to attend.Instead of flowers and food, please consider donating to the Go Fund Me account that has been set up in John's name. This would be appreciated. Thank youIn keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines masks are recommended and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service.For those unable to attend, the services will be live streamed via:St. Johns Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.