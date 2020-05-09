John Wesley YoungJohn Wesley Young "Wesley", age 64, of St. Augustine FL. passed away on April 24, 2020. He grew up, worked, played and raised a family in Hamilton County, Florida. While his work frequently took him all over the country, his home was always near his friends and family. A true son of Florida, he was rarely without a dark tan and an easy smile. In retirement he could be found enjoying the sun at the beaches of St. Augustine or in the company of his friends at his favorite local watering hole. Sharing his company meant hearing mostly true tales of misadventure either at work far-and-wide or at play in the wilds of the North Florida countryside.He was a kind, considerate, independent, loyal and hard-working man who loved his family, nature, sports and cooking over hot coals. He was the son of Billy Keith Young and Bessie Mae Young. He is survived by his brother Billy Keith Young Jr., former wife Angela, son Matthew, daughter Kathryn, grandson Tate, granddaughters Kymani, Mina, Korryn and Kerra.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.