Johnathan Grayer
Johnathon Jerome Grayer, 25, of St. Augustine, FL was born on Friday, May 12, 1995 in Jacksonville, FL to Isaiah & Veronica Grayer.
He leaves to cherish his many memories: parents, Isaiah and Veronica Grayer; brothers, Lewis Emil Chisholm (Norma Jean Starks)of Akron, Ohio, Albert Wallace Fish of Jacksonville, FL, Isaiah Jerome Grayer, Jr., of St. Augustine, FL ; sisters, Latysha Monique (Randy) Sutton of Daytona, FL, Patricia Sade Grayer of Jacksonville, FL, Moneta Gabrielle Hampton of GA, Carmishia Marie Manning of Jacksonville, FL, Destiny Dominique (Joneisha) Melton of Jacksonville, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family.
The Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine, FL. His uncle, Rev. Nathaniel Anderson, Sr., eulogist.
