Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolan Szenes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolan Szenes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jolan Szenes Obituary
Jolan Szenes
Jolan Szenes, age 81, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at her home on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Magyarszecsod, Hungary and moved to the US in 1975 with her husband and 3 small children. They lived in Ohio and South Carolina, moving to Florida in 1986 and she has resided in St. Augustine since 2007. Jolan loved knitting hats, sweaters and rugs and loved flowers, everywhere she lived she had a beautiful garden. More than anything she loved her family, her devoted husband of 54 years and her loving children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Szenes; son, Tibor Acs (Sandra); daughters, Gabriella Szenes and Judi Szenes; grandchildren, Alex, Evan and Deanna.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jolan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now