|
|
Jolan Szenes
Jolan Szenes, age 81, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at her home on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Magyarszecsod, Hungary and moved to the US in 1975 with her husband and 3 small children. They lived in Ohio and South Carolina, moving to Florida in 1986 and she has resided in St. Augustine since 2007. Jolan loved knitting hats, sweaters and rugs and loved flowers, everywhere she lived she had a beautiful garden. More than anything she loved her family, her devoted husband of 54 years and her loving children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Szenes; son, Tibor Acs (Sandra); daughters, Gabriella Szenes and Judi Szenes; grandchildren, Alex, Evan and Deanna.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019