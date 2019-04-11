|
|
Johnathan Blane Pittman, 24, St. Augustine, passed away April 5, 2019 at UF Health Jacksonville from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine and was a graduate of Pedro Menendez High School. Johnathan was a maintenance engineer, working in the Coquina Crossing Community. He loved working with the community there and they loved him as well. He attended Family Worship Center for many years. Johnathan loved cars and he also loved to cook food on his smoker. He would graciously use those skills to help others in need by cooking for various fundraisers.
A celebration of his life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Family Worship Center with Chaplain Kelly Kemp officiating.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to a .
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Rick Pittman; grandmother, Delores Delray, and grandfather, Jack Kovalcik, maternal grandparents, Ethel Raye and Donald Litherland. He is survived by his parents, Rick and Tina Pittman, St. Augustine; three children, Laylie Wilhelm-Pittman, International Falls, MN, Maci Rae Pittman, Jameson Pittman, both of St. Augustine; brother, Ryan Pittman (Kylie), St. Augustine; sister, Amanda Pittman, St. Augustine; grandparents, Brenda Labrecque (Mark), St. Augustine; and David Raye, Jacksonville.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 30, 2019