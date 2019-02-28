|
Jose Alberto Gonzalez, age 58, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba and grew up in Baracoa, Cuba. While in Cuba, Jose worked as a tour guide and carpenter. He was a Jack-of-many-trades and was always willing to put his skills to good use. Jose moved to the United States in November, 2005 and settled in St. Augustine where he worked in maintenance for 12 years with Anastasia Condominiums. Jose was very creative and loved working with his hands. He spent his free time enjoying the outdoors and fishing. He was a man of deep faith and gladly served as a Deacon at Anastasia Church En Español. Jose was married to Blanca Quiroga and they enjoyed 36 years of marriage. More than anything Jose loved his faith and his family; he was a devoted husband and loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Blanca Gonzalez; a son, Alberto Gonzalez (Camila), of St. Augustine; his father, Jose Gonzalez of Cuba; sister, Nuria Gonzalez (Manuel) of Cuba; and granddaughter on the way, Melody.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Anastasia Church En Español located at 110 Circle Dr. E, St. Augustine, FL 32084 with Pastor Gregorio Oyervides officiating. A visitation, beginning at 10 am will precede the service.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 28, 2019