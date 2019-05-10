Home

Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flagg's Chapel of Serenity
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lord's Temple
140 Gilmore Street
Hastings, FL
Joseph Alphonso "Joe" Campbell


Joseph Alphonso "Joe" Campbell Obituary
Joseph Alphonso "Joe" Campbell, 68, of Daytona Beach, transitioned on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was a native of Hastings and a 1969 graduate of Walter E. Harris High School. He enrolled in Bethune Cookman College, Daytona Beach, and earned a Master's degree in Library Science at North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. In 2014, Joe retired as a Reference Librarian at Bethune Cookman. He truly enjoyed his family, fishing and riding motorcycles. In his early years, he was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Spuds.
Joe was preceded in eternal rest by his mother, Victoria Campbell; brother, Epheriam Campbell; sister, Kimberly Shanita Campbell. Cherished memories: father, Rudolph Porter, Hastings; son, Joseph Jerrell Campbell II, Tampa; siblings, Frankie (Faye) Threet, Alveta Campbell, and Tanya Jackson, all of Hastings; Bruce Campbell, Australia Campbell and Glenda Williams, all of Jacksonville; Deborah Threet, Port St. Lucie; Cornester Terry, Gainesville; Erika Nesbit, Atlanta, GA; Paurette Porter, Jamaica, NY; Arleathea Porter, Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Kaven Johnson, Cameron Johnson; stepchildren, DJ, Demetrious, Rosa, Latrell Johnson, Kelley Bolling; and a host of other caring relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 10 at "Flagg's Chapel of Serenity." Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11 at The Lord's Temple, 140 Gilmore Street, Hastings, Bishop Thomas Cave, III, Pastor. Elder Veronica Campbell, Associate Minister of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Gainesville, officiating. Interment: Palatka Memorial Gardens. Campbell Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 10 to May 31, 2019
