Joseph Charles Masters
On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Joseph Charles Masters passed away at the age of 64, after a brief illness.
Jody was born on August 6, 1956, in St. Augustine, Florida. He was a father of two – Kathryn Masters and husband Austin Barile and Kyle Masters and wife Tracey and a grandfather of two – Kaden and Emelia Masters. He worked for many years as a commercial fisherman and was also a talented carpenter. Jody had a knack for all things mechanical and could often be found tinkering with this or that. Most recently, he enjoyed building electric bicycles. An accomplished guitar and bass player, he passed his love of music on to both of his children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Karl O. Masters, by his mother and stepfather, Betty and Robert Hesser, and his brother Bruce Masters. He will be remembered by his children and their mother, Dawn Masters; his grandchildren; his sister Karla Hill and husband George; his brother Karl B. "Barry" Masters and wife Janet; his brother Rodney Hesser and wife Tammy; his sister in-law Candace Masters; his Aunt Helen Masters; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private celebration of Jody's life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering a donation to the American Cancer Society.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
