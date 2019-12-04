Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Joseph "JoJo" Cole

Joseph "JoJo" Cole Obituary
Joseph "JoJo" Cole
Joseph "JoJo" Cole, age 34, of Panama City, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born and raised in St. Augustine and attended St. Augustine High School. Joseph worked in construction and most recently worked for Cooper Construction as a Superintendent in Panama City. His passion was the outdoors, he loved fishing, the beach, boating and hunting. He was a loving father, son brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Cole; mother, Chris Lynch (Jamey); father, Joe Cole (Sandy); children, Mason Cole, Clayton Cole and Revay Myers; sister, Kristina Lenz (Justin); brother, Ryan Cole; parental grandmother, Janet Earp (Ralph) and 4 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Smith officiating. Preceding the service the family will receive friends from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
