|
|
Joseph R. DiFiore, 94, passed away February 5 2019. A native of Brooklyn, NY, and veteran of WW II, he enlisted and served as a marine in the Philippines and China. He attended St. John's University School of Commerce and the School of Law, graduating with honors. He began his legal career at the Department of the Navy (Pentagon). He then joined International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation as General Counsel, Data Services Division (Paramus, NJ). Later, he became senior counsel for real estate and special advisor to CEO Harold Geneen at headquarters (NY, NY). He was married to Flora Viglione (deceased, 2016) for 65 years. During retirement in St. Augustine, FL, he travelled often to Italy to enjoy family and la dolce vita. He is survived by a son, David (Vienna, VA), and three grandchildren: Benjamin, Joseph, and Aurora. Joseph was interred with military honors alongside his wife at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 8, 2019