Joseph RassaJoseph Philip Rassa, age 73, passed away at the Hospice Bailey Center on May 15, 2020.Joe was an only child born to Joseph and Mary Rassa in Camden, NJ where he lived until he left home to attend LaSalle University in Philadelphia. After earning his BA in Accounting, Joe began his career working for the State of New Jersey. From there he specialized in systems technology and worked for several large Engineering Firms and retired from IBM in 2008.Joe enjoyed the water, served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years, was an avid fisherman, helped run the Cascades Surf/Fishing Club and maintained a beautiful fresh water aquarium in his home.Strong, honest and hardworking are just a few of the attributes that Joseph will be lovingly remembered for by his wife of 48 years, Judith Laird Rassa; son, John (Danielle) Rassa of North Plainfield, NJ; daughter, Jennifer Rassa (Wilma MacRae) of Phoenixville, PA; grandson Sean Rassa and step grandsons, Liam and Ewen.Due to the Corona virus, no services are planned at this time.