Joseph Ryan
Joseph M. Ryan (Joey), 59, of St. Augustine, FL has gone to be with the Lord and his loving family. He was born on January 5, 1961, in St. Augustine to John J. Ryan and Ruth G. Ryan. After graduating from High School, Joey began a career in construction with his father and brother John. He is survived by his sister Lorayne Ryan Lee (Danny), niece Stephanie Ryan Michael (Jeremy) Ryan Blevins and Zoey Michael, niece Katelyn Marie Zeher (Kevin) Oliver Zeher and Elowyn Zeher; great niece Jaime Christine Williams (Sean) Bradley Williams and Bennett Williams as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. He was a much loved and very kind and loving person. To know Joey was to care for him. We lost a rare gift to us way too soon. He will be greatly missed by many.
Services will be held Tuesday, November 10 at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, FL. A gathering will be held at 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations of any amount be given to the Bailey Center Community Hospice & Palliative Care (please call 904-407-5515 or donate at https://www.communityhospice.com/give
). Joey was treated with much kindness and compassion during his stay with them.