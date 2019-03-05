|
Joseph Scott Howell, Public Works Director/City Engineer for the City of St. Augustine Beach, passed in Jacksonville, FL on February 10, 2019 with family by his side. Joe was 62. Joe was born in Orlando, FL and served on the USS Andrew Jackson, a nuclear submarine, from 1976-1982. He later graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Central Florida. Joe's career included employment with local and global engineering firms as well as with governmental bodies. He enjoyed the challenges of his job with the City of St. Augustine Beach, his warm relationships with City colleagues and staff and the natural beauty of the area. Joe was a true renaissance man who loved life. He enjoyed learning about history and physics and engaged in fly fishing, amateur astronomy, hiking and camping. He was a talented artist and wood carver. He was active in Scouting as a youth and attained the rank of Life Scout. As an adult, Joe was active in various leadership positions with Boy Scout Pack and Troop 62 in Winter Park. He attended the 2013 Boy Scout Jamboree with his son, Emerson. One of Joe's proudest moments was when Emerson was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Joe was devoted to his family. He was always ready to lend a hand and assisted in the care of his parents as well as the care of his wife's mother, who loved him like a son. He was quick to smile and laugh and his humility permitted him to engage with people from all walks of life. Joe will be forever missed by those who loved him, and they are grateful for the extraordinary unconditional love he gave to them during his lifetime.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Bonnie Howell. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Letitia E. Wood; his son, Emerson Wood Howell; his sister and brother in law, Alice and Dan Hickey; his brother, William Howell; and his nephews, David and Michael Hickey.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 526 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a military honor guard ceremony and a lunch reception in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, www.melanoma.org. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 31, 2019