Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Stephon Bass


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Stephon Bass Obituary
Joseph Stephon Bass
Mr. Joseph Stephon Bass, 52, of St. Augustine, FL was born to Mary James on July 25, 1967 in Queens, NY.
Those left to cherish Joseph's many memories are: his lifetime partner: Tonya Owens; his children: Porscha (Darcelyn) Kimbro, Mocha (Damarquis) Williams, Deborah Avinger; Tevin Gardner, Jameerica Paramore and Jailen Bass; two step-children: Marcus and Tecris Owens; and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Madison, Pastor. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Earley Brown, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family. Family and friends are able to visit www.colemansmortuary.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now