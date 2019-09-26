|
Joseph Stephon Bass
Mr. Joseph Stephon Bass, 52, of St. Augustine, FL was born to Mary James on July 25, 1967 in Queens, NY.
Those left to cherish Joseph's many memories are: his lifetime partner: Tonya Owens; his children: Porscha (Darcelyn) Kimbro, Mocha (Damarquis) Williams, Deborah Avinger; Tevin Gardner, Jameerica Paramore and Jailen Bass; two step-children: Marcus and Tecris Owens; and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Madison, Pastor. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Earley Brown, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
