Joseph T. FarinaGiuseppe (Joseph Thomas) Farina was born December 18, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey. Joe died peacefully with dear friends at his side on October 9, 2020. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a faith-filled communicant at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine, FL.During WWII Joe served as a B-29 Blister Gunner stationed on Guam. Following service to his country, Joe graduated from Ithaca College with a B.S. Degree, New York University with a Masters of Public Administration, and Rutgers University with a Masters of Social Work.At Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany Joe was a Family Advocacy Therapist and retired from the New Jersey Bureau of Parole as a District Parole Supervisor.Joe was predeceased by his wife Marguerite, two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.Joe donated his body to the University of Florida and his funeral Mass will be held after his service to the School of Medicine. Remembrances can be made to any Catholic Church requesting that a Mass be celebrated for the repose of his soul.