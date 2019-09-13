Home

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Joseph Vaughn


1923 - 2019
Joseph Vaughn Obituary
Joseph Vaughn

Joseph A. Vaughn, 95, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on 11 September 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Greensburg, Ky in 1923 to Fillmore and Dora Vaughn. After graduating from high school, Joe joined the Navy and was involved in major combat operations in the Pacific. He served on the U.S.S. Franklin, an Essex Class Carrier, which was bombed and drifting 52 miles off the coast of Japan on March 15, 1945. Joe was one of only 704 survivors who brought the vessel home. Following the war Joe was stationed at the Green Cove Springs Naval Air Station, where he met and married his wife, Rosemary Robinson. After he was medically discharged from the Navy he moved to St. Augustine where he became a Letter Carrier for the Post Office retiring after more than 30 years of service with his main route being North City. He was a member of the St. Augustine Sportsmen Club starting in the middle 1960s and remained an active member until 2007. He loved all kinds of sports, but especially Kentucky Basketball. He also enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing and a cold beer after a hot day on the water. The last 7 years of his life he resided at the Clyde E. Lassen Veterans Center where he received first class care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemary, his infant daughter, Gail, his brothers, James A. Vaughn, and Jerry Vaughn, and a sister Goldie Tate. He is survived by his sons, Jerry Vaughn (Kay), Larry Vaughn (Debbie) St. Augustine, FL, his Step Daughter, Maxine Janda (Gene) Green Cove Springs and his sister, Dora Slinker of Greensburg, Ky. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren, (Holly, Andy, Tori, Justin, Allison, Lora and Joey), 3 Step grandchildren, (Dean, Troy and Gina), 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family wishes to thank all of his caretakers at Flagler Hospital, Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring and Clyde E. Lassen Veterans nursing facility.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services starting at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 18. Graveside services will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring, 200 Health Park Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
