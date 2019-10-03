|
Josephine Johnson Elmore
Josephine Johnson Elmore, 69, of Palm Coast, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A native of Williston, she was the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Williams) Johnson and a 1968 graduate of R. J. Murray High School, St. Augustine and earned an Associate's degree from Vincennes University.
She was a former 40-year faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, St. Augustine and a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Jacksonville. She was a retired 29-year Dispatch and E911 Addressing employee of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office. In addition to her parents, her brother, Wallace Hughes preceded her.
Cherished family: daughters, Pamela, Dallas, TX; Pascha, Palm Coast; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 85 Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Ave., St. Augustine, Rev. Ron Rawls, Pastor. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Sr., is the eulogist. Interment: 10 a.m., Monday, October 7 at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine. Elmore family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177; Phone: (386) 312-0444.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019