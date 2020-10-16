Josephine Marie FioriJosephine Marie (Parnella) Fiori of Saint Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully on the 14th of October 2020, at the Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bayview after an extended illness.She was born on February 18, 1930 in Monessen, PA, to Carlo and Angelina Parnella where on occasion, she would sing in a local big band in which her father played the clarinet.After moving to Niagara Falls as a teen, she would meet her lifelong husband and partner, Anthony Fiori. There they raised three children and created a wonderful life full or friends and family. Primarily a homemaker for most of her married life, Josephine and Tony bought and ran the Rainbow Laundromat once their children all moved away. Here they created a very unique and special family atmosphere for their customers. She was nicknamed Peppy by her husband for her high energy, and enthusiasm for life.She loved to dance and sing and enjoyed socializing with most anyone, always welcoming everyone into her home and especially her kitchen. She was happy and proud to feed and fuss over whoever might have the fortune to be in her domain.Peppy and Tony moved to Saint Augustine Beach in 2006, to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Soon after her two sons would end up moving to the area and the family was reunited once again. It all centered around Peppy.She was predeceased by husband, Anthony and son Anthony "Rick" Fiori and brothers Anthony, Ronald, Mario and Carl. She leaves behind daughter Pamela (Thaddeus), son Brian, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and brother James Parnella (Jo Ann) of San Antonio, TX.She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please no gifts or flowers. Donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America are encouraged.