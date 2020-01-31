Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Craig Memorial
Joshua Aaron Budd


2000 - 2020
Joshua Aaron Budd Obituary
Joshua Aaron Budd
Joshua Aaron Budd, 19, Hastings, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on May 3, 2000 in Ormond Beach, resided in Daytona Beach and then moved to St. Augustine 6 years ago. He was a graduate of Pedro Menendez High School, Class of 2018. Joshua was currently employed as a server at the Sunset Grill. He loved his trucks, mudding, and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday February 3, 2020 at Craig Memorial.Park.
There will be another celebration of life service that will held at a later date and will be announced.
He is survived by his mother, Debra Bailey (Eric), Hastings; father, William "Billy" L. Budd, Jr. (Kathy Pioth), Daytona Beach; brothers, Zachary Budd, Palatka, Jeremy Budd (Paige Stajdel), St. Augustine; Maternal grandfather, Stan Jones, St. Augustine; paternal grandfather, William L. Budd, Sr. (Dottie), Miami; niece, Aurora Budd; aunts, Heidi Martinez, Ocala, Bree Budd, Miami; uncles, Steven Jones, Jr., St. Augustine, Eddie Birkett, Palm Coast, and James Jones, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Cecelia Suzanne Hough Davis and paternal grandmother, Priscilla Ellis.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
