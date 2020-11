Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jospeh's life story with friends and family

Share Jospeh's life story with friends and family

Jospeh Robert McNelis March 12, 1928 - November 1, 2020



Joseph (Bob) McNelis 92, passed on Nov. 1, 2020

Born in N.J. Bob was a resident St. Augustine Beach since 1985

Predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dorothy P. McNelis & daughter Constance McNelis.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store