Joyce Ivy Gray
Joyce Ivy Gray "88" of St Augustine, FL passed away on January 20, 2020 in the outstanding care of the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring. Joyce was born on June 6, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late Morris and Carrie Yorkman. In 2005, after becoming ill, she went to live with her daughter and son in law in Abingdon, MD. In 2010 they all moved to Burkburnette, TX and finally in 2012 they relocated to St. Augustine. While in Florida she loved catching the COA bus and going to the Adult Daycare at the Sunshine Center where she joyfully participated in various activities.
In addition to her parents she was pre-ceded in death by her ex-husband Francis Gray, beloved daughter Karen Bryan and sons, Darrell and Glen Gray.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son in law, Robin and Cornelius Stewart, her son Gary Gray, grandson Dominic Goodwin, great grandson Dillan Dove-Goodwin and numerous other relatives.
"You will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace"
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home, burial will be held in Craig Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday January 31, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home in Saint Augustine.
(In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the Council on Aging or to .)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020