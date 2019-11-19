Home

Trinity Episcopal Parish
215 Saint George St
St Augustine, FL 32084
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Parish
215 St. George Street
St Augustine, FL
Joyce Marcella Townsend Obituary
Joyce Marcella Townsend
Joyce Marcella Townsend, 93, entered the sunset of her life on November 13,2019. Joyce was one of 8 children of Walter and Esther White. Joyce was born and raised in Philadelphia and traveled extensively until settling in St. Augustine in 1988. Married to Carl R. Townsend for 69 years until he passed in 2016. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Sechser, Deborah Grimsley (Rusty), and Robert Townsend (MaryLouise), 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Joyce's lifetime passion of over 85 years, was crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She was seldom seen without a crochet hook or knitting needles in her hand.
Joyce will be interred at Arlington Memorial Cemetery alongside her beloved husband Carl. A memorial service will be held on November 21, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Parish, 215 St. George Street, St Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -