Joyce Pacetti SolanaJoyce Elizabeth Pacetti Solana age 84 of St. Augustine, FL passed away October 8, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was a heritage native and lifelong resident of St Augustine. Joyce was a faithful member of San Sebastian Catholic Church.Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Fr. John Gillespie, officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until the time of the services at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Solana.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Maurice and three sons: Malcolm Solana (Soni), Steven Solana (Mary Kay) and Danny Solana (Priscilla) Seven Grandchildren and four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.