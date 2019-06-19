|
Joyce R. King
Joyce R. King went to be with the Lord, May 29th 2019. She was born August 23rd 1939 in Middletown Ohio to Isaac and Marie Rogers. She was one of the first women to work construction and drive a truck. She worked many jobs but retired from Little Champ Food Stores. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by, her parents Perry and Marie Williamson, Isaac and Margret Rogers her husband Arlie King, long time friend and companion Kevin J. Crowley, 5 brothers Chester, Clinton, Clyde, Cecil and Ray Rogers, one sister Juanita Rogers Powers, 2 grandsons Brandon Bragg King and Jerry Wayne Moore Jr., She is survived by 2 brothers, Perry and Donnie Williamson, 1 daughter Vikki King Davis, 1 son Rodney King. Granddaughters Tish Piet, Becca McKee, Carla, Samanthia, Lori, Cassie, Alex, and Cheyenne King. Grandsons Kelsey, Donald King and Toby Mckee. Great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Whom all she loved dearly.
Services will be held at New Life Baptist Church located at 346 Varella Ave. in St. Augustine Florida at 12:00 noon. Afterwards a gathering will be help at her home in Welaka, Florida.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019