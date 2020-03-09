|
J.P. Walls
J.P. Walls, age 88, passed away on March 5, 2020. The youngest of 17 children born to Sherman and Rebecca Walls, JP grew up in East Palatka. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1952-1954. J.P.later became the first African American to be hired by FPL in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was a "Jack of all trades", able and willing to fix anything that was fixable for family, friends and neighbors. In addition to being a hard- working man, J.P. was an elder at the Church of God International. He remained active until the age of 86, doing volunteer maintenance work at the Center on Aging.
J.P. is survived by his wife Queenie Walls; sons, William, George, Mark and Joshua Walls; daughters, Kimberly (Emanuel) Emakpo, Brooke Walls and Rachel Gomez; 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews His son J.P. Walls II was pre-deceased.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 12:30 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020