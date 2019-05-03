|
Juanita G. Johnson, age 83 of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away in St. Augustine in Hospice care on April 27, 2019. Born June 19, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH to Edward (Rose) Gehlenborg. Juanita worked at Flagler Hospital for 37 years and made many great friends there before she retired. She was an extraordinary mother, grandma, great grandmother, aunt, friend, an animal and plant lover, and amazing woman.
Survived by her children James (Kathy) Lawson of Streetsboro, Ohio and Terry (Tara) Mayer of Atlantic Beach, Florida. Grandmother to Julie Lawson, Jay Lawson, and Jaxson Mayer. Great grandmother to A.J. Lawson. Preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Rose Haas and Hermina Dawes, husbands Earl Lawson, Larry Mayer, and James Johnson.
Celebration of Life will be held May 11, at Grace United Methodist Church at 8 Carrera Street, St. Augustine. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to Community Hospice and, Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Building 100, Jacksonville, FL, 32257.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 3, 2019