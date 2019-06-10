|
Juanita Gail Naylor
Juanita Gail Naylor (Nita) age 98, passed away 6/5/19 at Ponce care center. Born in Fairmont West Virginia she moved to St. Augustine in 1979 to enjoy retirement with George her husband of 56 years. A nurse by trade, she always thought of others before herself, even volunteering as an aide at Ponce care center until age 90. Preceded in death by her husband George, sons Richard and Charles, daughters Patricia and Joan, she is survived by her son Mark ( Jackie) of Elkton, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to her Community Hospice team, Ponce Care Center, and Coral Landing assisted living facility.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019