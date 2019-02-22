|
Judith Ann "Judy" Nims, age 72, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Judy was born and grew up in the Detroit, Michigan area and lived there for most of her life. She graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration. While in college, Judy met her husband-to-be, David Nims, who was a student at the University of Michigan Law School. They married in Detroit on January 4, 1969. Judy was a dedicated homemaker and raised a family of three children. She was also active in her community working as a political consultant in local campaigns, and served as a Children's Advocate in the foster care system. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Royal Oak, Michigan. She and her husband relocated from Detroit to St. Augustine nine years ago. Judy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and especially took great pleasure in going on cruises and being at the beach. Above all else, Judy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David E. Nims, of St. Augustine; a son, Aaron S. Nims, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; a daughter, Meghan E. Finch, and her husband, Dr. John Randall Finch, of St. Johns; a son, Joshua D. Nims and his wife, Bridget Leblanc Nims, of Orlando; and grandchildren, Jakob Finch, age 7, and Theodore Nims, age 3 weeks.
Private services will be held.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2019