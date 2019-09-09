|
|
Judith "Judy" Ellen Guidi
Judith Ellen Guidi, age 65, passed away September 7, 2019, peacefully at her home after a hard fought battle with melanoma.
Judy was born in Butler, PA on October 12, 1953 to Raymond and Ruth Sheppeck. She attended grade school and high school in Butler County. After graduating from high school, she attended Butler County Community College for two years and graduated with her A.A. Degree. She then attended Salem College in Clarksburg, WV, earning herself a degree where she could work with children. She move to Florida over 40 years ago and worked for various state agencies. In 1982, she began working for the State Attorneys Office in St. Augustine as a child advocate and was responsible for the Juvenile Diversion Program.
One of her many accomplishments was when she, and two of her coworkers, began 'Tools for Schools.' This program collected donations of school supplies to give to local schools. A program that started years before Stuff the Bus began.
Judy later retired from the State Attorneys office due to a work related injury.
Judy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dannny, her son Wade (St. Augustine), and Tess (Jacksonville), step daughter Carrie (St. Augustine), step son David, (Shana) in Austin, TX and her two grandchildren. She has two sisters, Elaine Burns and Sally Love, and two brothers Gerald and Rob Sheppeck. Judy also has six nephews, four nieces and numerous cousins.
Judy loved roller blading, music, attending concerts, traveling, and mystery novels. She was always seen with a book in hand. Judy was very caring and most importantly, she cared very deeply for her family and friends. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Community Hospice and Palliative Care: 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for family and friends at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019