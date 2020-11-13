1/
Julian Robert Nail
Julian Robert Nail
On Thursday, November 5th, 2020, Julian Robert Nail, loving husband and father, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, at age 87.Julian was born on September 29th,1933, in Miami, FL, to John and Burma Nail. On March 31st, 1955, he married Betty Lou Shipley. They raised two daughters,
Julie and Deborah. Julian served in the United States Marine Corp, and had over a 30 year career with Florida Power & Light, as a linesman. Julian was preceded in death by his wife Betty. He is survived by his daughter's Julie Llewellyn (John), and Deborah, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
