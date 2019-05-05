|
|
Juliet Johnson "Judy" Whitfield, age 90, of Greenville, S.C., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Bolivia, N.C., Judy grew up on her family's farm, graduated from Bolivia High School and later attended East Carolina University. She married John David Whitfield at a young age and settled in the Wilmington area. Following her husband's career with A&P Grocery, Judy lived in Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, and Jacksonville. She had been a resident of St. Augustine since 1990. She raised a family of four children and worked as a Sales Clerk in woman's clothing for Belks Department Store in Rocky Mount, N.C., La Celine Fashions in Richardson, Texas, and Montgomery Ward in Jacksonville. She was a wonderful mother and most enjoyed family vacations at the lake, beach or campsite. In the Whitfield home, family life revolved around the church and church activities. Judy's admonition to her children was: "Pray and read the Bible every day." Her children were immersed in activities such as church choir, Training Union, R.A.'s, G.A's, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Judy was a Godly woman and committed to her church. She was devoted to her marriage to John for 70 years, and joyfully served with her husband in his teaching ministry. Most recently she was a member of Crescent Beach Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Anastasia Baptist Church. She was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John D. Whitfield, Sr. She is survived by sons, John Whitfield, Jr. (Teresa) of Keystone Heights, Michael Whitfield (Kristi) of Jacksonville; daughters, Jan McDowell (Melvin) of South Carolina, Joyce Edwards of St. Petersburg; a brother, Mercer Johnson (Pat) of Roseboro, N.C.; 20 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Ott officiating. A visitation, beginning at 4 p.m. will preceded the service. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 5, 2019