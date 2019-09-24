|
|
June Conville
June Conville, age 91, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born and raised in The Bronx, NY to two wonderful parents, Ali and Vera Guippone. June attended Cathedral High School in Manhattan and later graduated from Fordham University. After college she met and married, William Conville and the two moved to Long Island to raise their family. She was very involved in her church, Christ the King and was president of Rosary Altar Society. In 1986 she moved to St. Augustine and joined St. Anastasia Catholic Church. June volunteered for many organizations but treasured her time at the Lightner Museum. She was a very vibrant lady and loved life, she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her Brother Allen Guippone , daughters, Alison Conville (Raymond) of Palm Coast, Deirdre Fortus of St. Augustine; sons, Michael Conville (Karlene) of Palm Coast, Kevin Conville (Denise) of Wading River, NY and grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kelli, Alexander, Nichole, Ashley, John, Liam, Kali and Kiernan. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Conville; daughter, Diane Conville and son in law, Stephen Fortus.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church 5202 A1A South Saint Augustine, Fl 32080
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019