June R. Wiles


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June R. Wiles Obituary
June R. Wiles, 92, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in St. Augustine, FL on December 12, 1926. June graduated from Catalinus High School, and then married George R. Wiles "Randy". She was a member of the Women's Exchange and Garden Club, and she loved to play bridge and go shopping. June was predeceased by her husband, George R. Wiles, and her son, Randy Wiles.
June is survived by her daughter, Carol Imfeld (Don), her grandchildren, Amy Coles (Miguel) and Jeni Strain (Butler), and her great-grandchildren, May and Sanders Strain, Charlie Coles, her brother, John Redmon (Cindy), and her sister, Linda Repass (John). She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbie and Annette Wiles, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many great friends.
June's message to all: "No tears, flowers, or funeral…Just a fond farewell till we meet again.
Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 30, 2019
