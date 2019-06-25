|
Justin Wayne Osteen
Justin Wayne Osteen, 32, left this world on June 21, 2019. Justin was born in Jacksonville, Fl on July 2, 1986 to Colleen Green and Jerry Osteen. He was raised in St Augustine and attended St Augustine High. He enjoyed cooking, camping, boating, fishing and working on his home. He loved spending time with his family and girlfriend especially on his favorite holidays the 4th of July and Christmas. He was a very hardworking strong man and owner of All About Lawns. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Taylor Whitehead and Kylie Osteen; mother Colleen Green and spouse, Marshall; father, Jerry Osteen; siblings, Christina Osteen, Heather Green, Michael Green and spouse, Shawna, Sarina White; step-children, Gregory and Holden Johnson; beloved girlfriend, Jeanne McCormick; maternal grandmother, Janet McKay; mother of his children, Christy Johnson and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Justin's life will be 2p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home with calling hours beginning one hour prior to the services. There will be a private interment at Evergreen Cemetery. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019