Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Osteen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Wayne Osteen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justin Wayne Osteen Obituary
Justin Wayne Osteen
Justin Wayne Osteen, 32, left this world on June 21, 2019. Justin was born in Jacksonville, Fl on July 2, 1986 to Colleen Green and Jerry Osteen. He was raised in St Augustine and attended St Augustine High. He enjoyed cooking, camping, boating, fishing and working on his home. He loved spending time with his family and girlfriend especially on his favorite holidays the 4th of July and Christmas. He was a very hardworking strong man and owner of All About Lawns. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Taylor Whitehead and Kylie Osteen; mother Colleen Green and spouse, Marshall; father, Jerry Osteen; siblings, Christina Osteen, Heather Green, Michael Green and spouse, Shawna, Sarina White; step-children, Gregory and Holden Johnson; beloved girlfriend, Jeanne McCormick; maternal grandmother, Janet McKay; mother of his children, Christy Johnson and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Justin's life will be 2p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home with calling hours beginning one hour prior to the services. There will be a private interment at Evergreen Cemetery. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now