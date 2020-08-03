Karen Hoffman
Karen Madeline Hoffman, age 77 of St. Augustine passed away on July 28, 2020 in her home with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was born to Helena and Ernest Hippo in Blair, Pennsylvania on August 31, 1943. She married her late husband Donald William Hoffman Sr on October 6, 1962. In addition to being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she worked at David Dobbs Enterprises as a production operator. She is survived by two sons, Donald William Hoffman Jr. (Debbie) of St. Augustine; and Markel C. Hoffman of Bunnell; Brother, Tom Hippo of Delaware; Three granddaughters, Shelby Kight (Carl) of St. Augustine; Cassandra Eberhardinger, (Joe) and Dona Hofffman, both of Palm Coast; Three grandsons, Shane and Seth Hoffman of St. Augustine and Markel Hoffman Jr of Palm Coast; two great- grandsons, Ayden Kight and Bentley Hoffman both of St. Augustine. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, at your discretion, the family requests donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
. Due to COVID 19 there will be no reception following the service.