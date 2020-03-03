|
|
Katherine Elizabeth Kale
Katherine Elizabeth Kale, 49, passed away on February 26, 2020 at Shands Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in St. Augustine, Kathie was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and the University of North Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who loved life to the fullest. Kathie had a big personality and truly cared about anyone she met. Her greatest accomplishment and what she was most proud of was her daughter Bailey whom she loved dearly.
Kathie is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Bailey, her parents Ted and Mollie Pellicer, her brother Michael(Leslie), her sister Betsy(Shannon), and her nieces and nephews Abbie, Mason and Sophia Pellicer and Keegan, Kade, and Laney Leach along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Roscoe and Adelaide Willis and XL and Catherine Pellicer.
No formal services will be held at this time and the family requests that their privacy be respected. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined and anyone wishing to make a donation in her name can do so to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020