Katherine Linda "Kay" Woodward
Katherine Linda "Kay" Woodward, 77, St. Augustine, died August 16, 2020 at Coral Landing Assisted Living. She was born in Waterbury, CT and had resided here for many years. She worked as a secretary for the State of Florida until her retirement. Kay loved to garden as well as crocheting and embroidery. She also took up painting with water colors.
Private services are planned
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Woodward, St. Augustine; stepson, Sean Woodward, Washington Depot, CT; sister, Judith Lanese (Paul), Waterbury, CT; and a niece, Jennifer Lanese, Bristol, CT
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
