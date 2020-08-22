Katherine Linda "Kay" WoodwardKatherine Linda "Kay" Woodward, 77, St. Augustine, died August 16, 2020 at Coral Landing Assisted Living. She was born in Waterbury, CT and had resided here for many years. She worked as a secretary for the State of Florida until her retirement. Kay loved to garden as well as crocheting and embroidery. She also took up painting with water colors.Private services are plannedShe is survived by her husband, Lawrence Woodward, St. Augustine; stepson, Sean Woodward, Washington Depot, CT; sister, Judith Lanese (Paul), Waterbury, CT; and a niece, Jennifer Lanese, Bristol, CTSt. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.