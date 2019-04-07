|
|
Katherine M. Favreau, 91, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. Born and raised in Cambridge, Mass., to Donavan and Charlotte Hawkes. For many years, she worked at the Colonial Press as a collator and met her soon to be husband, Leonard F. Favreau. The two were marred April 7, 1947. They lived most of their young adult lives in Clinton, Mass., until 1957 when they moved to St. Augustine. Katherine was the Secretary of Young Republicans, in her early years and also a Catholic Daughter of St. Augustine, a lifetime member. She loved the beach, but more than anything she loved her family. She is survived by her sons, Leonard Favreau Jr. of Kissimmee, Brian Edmond Favreau of North Augusta, S.C., Christopher Favreau of St. Augustine; daughter, Gail Cauthen of St. Augustine, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Corpus Christi with interment to follow at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019