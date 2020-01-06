|
Katherine "Kathy" Young
Katherine "Kathy" Young, 60, passed away at Flagler Hospital on January 3, 2020.
For over 30 years Kathy devoted herself to the St. Augustine Center for Living. She had a passion for helping people, especially her clients at The Center. Kathy loved the beach, her flip-flops (of which she had many), painting, gardening and animals, especially her dog PJ. She never missed a nightly talk with mom.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the St. Augustine Center for Living, 5155 US1 South, 32086.
In lieu of flowers the family ask a monitory or food donation be made in Kathy's name to the farm animals at the St. Augustine Center for Living.
