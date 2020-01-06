Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:15 PM
St. Augustine Center for Living
5155 US1 South
Katherine "Kathy" Young

Katherine "Kathy" Young Obituary
Katherine "Kathy" Young
Katherine "Kathy" Young, 60, passed away at Flagler Hospital on January 3, 2020.
For over 30 years Kathy devoted herself to the St. Augustine Center for Living. She had a passion for helping people, especially her clients at The Center. Kathy loved the beach, her flip-flops (of which she had many), painting, gardening and animals, especially her dog PJ. She never missed a nightly talk with mom.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the St. Augustine Center for Living, 5155 US1 South, 32086.
In lieu of flowers the family ask a monitory or food donation be made in Kathy's name to the farm animals at the St. Augustine Center for Living.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
