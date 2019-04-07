|
Kathy Marsh put on some new Black Chuck Taylors on March 30, 2019, and went for a long woodland stroll with Scout. It's not so much how long you spend on Mother Earth - it's what you do while you're here. Few have accomplished so much or touched so many in a positive way. Possibly she will be remembered more for her impish smile and warm gentle ways than the thousands of creations she shared with us.
Kathy created with her hands and her heart - with compound and paint - with texture and depth in whatever dimension she inhabited at the time. The boom diddy - the real deal - she led us on a magical mystery tour from Nickelodeon to Kathelodeon. A magician in every sense of the word, Kathy wove her magic into places too numerous to mention - from the Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church to the Pirate Museum - from the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to the Amelia Island Museum of History.
Although she never had children - she did. Kathy was a second mother or big sister to countless kids in her life. She was their spirit guide (as she was ours) to fantasy and whimsy through laughter, song and smiles. Her passion for healthy children was clearly expressed with the creation of Nik the Beatnik Beet who extolled kids to eat their veggies!
Her lingering sweet gift of love and light shall always be a part of us. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at La Cocina Restaurant (Which could be the Kathy Marsh Museum) located at 3920 U.S. 1 South.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019