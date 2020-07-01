Kathleen Hilliard Hill

Kathleen Hilliard Hill, 88 passed away June 29 with her daughters by her side. Kathleen was born in Pace, Florida to Vernon and Corine, and married for 56 years to James 'Jimmie' Patterson Hill until his death. She was a resident of Jacksonville until 2017 when she moved to Saint Augustine. She was a lifelong member of Southside United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. She was active in her Garden Circle and proud winner in many shows with her lovely plants and floral arrangements. A lover of animals, she was caretaker of over 15 pets during her life. She was an avid baker, reader and volunteered for many years at various organizations including her favorite, Meals on Wheels where she and Jimmie teamed together.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ray, Earl and Judy. She is survived by her five children, Janet Lynn Hill of Cincinnati, OH; Michael Patterson Hill (Kathy), Keystone Heights, FL; Steve Curtis Hill (Hurley), Saint Augustine, FL; Patricia Ann Hill, Palm Springs, CA; and Susan (Susie) Gay Hill, Plano, TX; grandsons Zac Smith, Clayton Hill, and granddaughter Hannah Fischer (Brad). She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by her children and those that knew her. She can now dance again in high heels with the love of her life Jimmie.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and staff at Riverside Cottages and Vitas in Saint Augustine for their wonderful care, making the best of her final years. Arrangements will be announced at future date. In lieu of flowers please consider giving your time or a donation to your local pet shelter, food bank or Meals on Wheels program in Kathleen's memory.



