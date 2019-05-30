|
Kathleen Kiefer Graham
Kathleen Kiefer Graham passed away on May 25, 2019, at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kathy was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Paul and Kathryn Kiefer. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, five of her six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Kathy received a degree in Elementary Education from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954 and obtained her first teaching job in Highland Falls, New York, just outside the gates of the US Military Academy at West Point. She and her high school sweetheart, Cadet William A. Graham, married in the Old Cadet Chapel on the day he graduated from the Academy. Theirs was the first wedding in USMA Class of 1955. For the next twenty plus years, she and their three girls accompanied Bill on his postings around the world. Kathy continued to teach and went on to obtain her master's degree in 1973 from Troy State University in Alabama. Kathy and Bill retired in Vero Beach and built their dream home on the intercostal Indian River. When they weren't traveling abroad or visiting family, she pursued her interest in gardening, genealogy,collecting
antiques, stitching heirloom needleworks, and crafting miniature scenes. She wrote four family history books, each filled with stories, documentation, and photos of her and Bill's ancestors. She also contributed many hours transcribing primary sources for the Civil War Soldiers System and Indian River County schools.
Kathy will be buried beside her husband in the West Point Cemetery, steps from the chapel in which they were married.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 30 to June 2, 2019