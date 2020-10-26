Kathleen M. DeFord
Kathleen M. "Kippie" DeFord, 70, of Hastings, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Bailey Care Center in St. Augustine following an extended illness. She was a 1967 graduate of Hastings High School and attended St. Johns River Junior College. She was the County Executive Director of Farm Service Agency USDA covering Clay, Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, Seminole and Volusia counties for 32 years. Kippie enjoyed crocheting, the beach and spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Patricia Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymond DeFord, children, Julie Green (Jerry), Tricia Mathis (Michael), Niki Clemons (David), brothers Mickey Miller (Beverly), Tommy Miller (Mary Ellen), Charles "Tiger" Miller, grandchildren, Jordan Green, Donavan Green, John Michael Mathis, Madison Mathis, Makayla Clemons, Makenzie Clemons, Makenna Clemons, David Ray Clemons and Miranda Miller, great-grandson, Braden Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to A Women's Resource Center, P O Box 811, Palatka, FL 32177, or Alzheimer's Association
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palatka with Pastor Barry Mathis officiating. The family will receive friends at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka on Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather services will be held in the funeral home chapel.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Kathleen's Book of Memories page
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.