Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Preserves ( Clubhouse )
1000 Harbour Vista Circle St
Augustine, FL
View Map
Kathleen Patricia Dunbar Obituary
Kathleen Patricia Dunbar, age 59 of St. Augustine, FL passed away March 5, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sheila Dunbar and her brother Kevin Dunbar. She is survived by her father John "Jack" Dunbar. Sisters: Nancy Hubbard and Patricia Dunbar. Nephew: Kevin Hubbard and Niece: Molly McConnell
She shared beautiful memories and was loved by her friends (and animals) in St. Augustine Beach. Kathleen was nurturing, charismatic and supportive to friends and family.
May she rest in peace at the side of her brother Kevin and mother Sheila.
A memorial will be held in her honor on March 24, 2019 4:00 – 7:00PM at The Preserves ( Clubhouse ) 1000 Harbour Vista Circle St Augustine, FL 32080
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 31, 2019
