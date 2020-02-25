|
Kathryn "Colee" Crowell
Kathryn "Colee" Crowell, wife of Steve Crowell, passed away Feb. 21st after a very courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born on June 19th,1951 in St. Augustine to Marion "Kit" Church and Stanley "Bubs" Colee. Kathy loved being outdoors, in the sunshine, growing up around the St. Augustine lighthouse and Genung's fish camp. She enjoyed fishing with her dad and step-mother, Laura Colee, and won many tournaments.
Kathy spent her time gardening, camping and going to live music festivals. Kathy and husband, Steve, were married 35 years and had two children, daughter, Staci and son, Mike. Kathy was blessed with a new daughter-in-law, Stevie Jo and her grandson Carl. Kathy also leaves many nieces and nephews, brother Jay (Donna) Colee and was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Church.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandson and lots of friends and family.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held March 7th at the family's lake house. Please join us anytime throughout the day.
For directions, call Carol Mickler Watters at 904-669-4912.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020