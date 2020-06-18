Kathryn Gribble Cheshire Pappy
Kathryn Gribble Cheshire Pappy physically left this Earth to be in heaven on June 4, 2020. Kathie had a personality and smile that could light up the entire room. Kathie is best known for being Super-Grandma to all of her grandchildren, great nieces and nephew, and the neighborhood children. Kathie had a love for coffee, animals, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Kathie was preceded in death by her father, Burton Gribble; mother, Mary Jane Gunya; brother Carl Gribble and loving husband Johnnie Pappy. Kathie is survived by her son, Chris Cheshire, daughter-in-love, Sarah Cheshire, grandchildren, Chase Heuer, Cale Cheshire, Logan Collins, and Emma Mae Cheshire; her sisters, Julie Armold, Shelly Gribble, and Sherry Stratton and brother, Dale Gribble; brother in law, Allen Cheshire and Sister-in-law, Patty Cheshire. She has many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Kathie was a friend to everyone she met. She gave the best, most non-judgmental advice, and always looked at everything in a positive light. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Rest easy in Heaven, Kathie. We love you very much. A Celebration of Kathie's life will be 5 p.m. June 23, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. The family will begin welcoming friends one hour prior to the service. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the visitation. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the visitation or service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.