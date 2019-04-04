|
Kathy Hynes passed away April 1, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa December 17, 1948. She grew up in LaGrange Park, IL. It was here, while in high school, that she met her husband Patrick. She and her family started vacationing in St. Augustine in the 1950's which started her long love affair with the area. She had a strong faith and love for the Lord and was a wonderful example of that faith. She loved playing the piano for her church. She volunteered for many years in several different nursing homes playing the piano and singing and also worked for several years with handicapped adults preparing them for independent living. She loved her writing groups, and with their help, spent several years putting together her memoirs. She loved people and always saw the best in everyone. She enjoyed traveling. She and her husband backpacked through Europe and north Africa for a year as newlyweds. Later she would have great adventures throughout five continents. Most of all, she loved being with her family. We all felt her love in everything she did for us and we will miss her dearly every day. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kading. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Hynes, mother, Charlotte Kading, daughter, Rachel Cabana and husband Joshua, son, Gabriel Hynes and brothers, Charles, Bruce and his wife Lucy and Douglas Kading and grandchildren, Hannah Hynes, Jaden Hynes, Jack Hynes, Isla Cabana and Cameron Cabana, uncle, Don Randolph.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 6th at Christ The King Anglican Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Bailey Center for Caring in Kathy's name.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 30, 2019