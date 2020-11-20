Keith B. Werninck
Keith Bloom Werninck of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on November 15th, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Born on August 18, 1937 in Freeville, New York, he moved to St. Augustine, FL as a young man after helping his father build a home on Anastasia Island. He served in the United States Navy for 2 years before joining the Army National Guard. Keith opened L. Werninck and Son in St. Augustine, FL in 1964. He had many faithful and loyal employees over the 56 years he owned and operated the lumber yard.
Keith was an active member of the community, serving on the board of the Builders Association of St. John's County and the First Union Bank.
He was a member of the St. Augustine Jaycees and was involved in many local and national charities. Some of Keith's favorite charities were the Mt. Dora Children's Home, The Boys Scouts, Red Wagon and the Boys Ranch.
His favorite charities involved helping children and the local community. The charity closest to his heart was the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. He was instrumental in the development of the annual St. Jude's fundraiser in St. Augustine, started in 2013.
Keith was an avid fisherman and won many trophies and awards for his love of fishing. He was on the board of the Marlin Club and a member of the Camachee Cove Yacht Club. He made lifelong friends from his love of fishing. Keith was a member of the St Augustine Church of Christ.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Kay Werninck, and three wonderful children; Keith Scott Werninck (Tammy), Tracey Werninck, and Steven Werninck (Natalia), all from St. Augustine, Fl. He was a loving grandfather to Clayton, Sara, Alexander, Zachery, Adam, Kayla-Ann, and Elizabeth (Lizzie). Keith has 2 surviving brothers, Kirby Werninck of Columbia, South Carolina and Lionel Werninck of Horseheads, New York, as well as several nieces, nephews, and one great grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lionel and Ella Werninck, son Randy Werninck and daughter Kaysie Werninck.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00pm on Saturday, November 28th at the St. Augustine Church of Christ, 2900 Lewis Speedway. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions to the St. Jude's Children Hospital or the St. Augustine Church of Christ.