Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenneth A. "Bo" Crews Obituary
Kenneth A. "Bo" Crews, 62, passed away suddenly at Flagler Hospital on March 24, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Jacksonville to parents Johnnie and Agnes Crews, Bo graduated from high school in Port Charlotte and always dreamed to one day becoming a pilot. He was mechanically inclined and loved to tinker, in his early years was a safety inspector for Nascar. Living most of his life in St. Augustine, he was the owner of Eagle Golf Cart in Ponte Vedra Beach and was with the transportation department with the St. Johns County School District for 14 years. Bo lived for driving the "Big Yellow Bus" and thought of the students he transported, their families as well as his co-workers as an extended part of his family. He had such a positive outlook and would light up a room when he entered with his gracious smile and sense of humor. Bo loved to interact with people and always tried to bring a smile to your face, he knew no strangers and was a person of his word, what you told him stayed with him. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Warmuth and staff.

He is predeceased by his parents and sister Denise. Bo is survived by his life partner of 33 years, Richard Copeland, brothers: John Randall Crews (Rosalyn) and Thomas Michael Crews, four nephews and two nieces.

Flowers are gratefully accepted or a donation in Bo's name to the .

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Bo will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Craig Funeral Home.

Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019
